Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House brings breakfast and brunch fare to Oriole Park

Photo: Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new breakfast and brunch spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Oriole Park, called Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House, is located at 5454 N. Harlem Ave. The restaurant has three other locations, one each in Edgewater, Logan Square and Hermosa Park.

It offers eggs with sausage, bacon or corned beef hash, as well as pancakes, crepes and waffles. For lunch, choose from a variety of sandwiches, wraps and salads. (View the menu here.)

The new arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Anna M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 21, wrote, "I ordered the corned beef hash and two eggs and my husband had the corned beef hash skillet. We both ordered a side of hollandaise sauce and had our eggs poached because we like to build our own Benedicts. The food was tasty!"

Yelper Jessica D. added, "Wow, I am so incredibly impressed by Cozy Corner. I ordered a chicken stir-fry on the dinner portion of the menu, and it came with either a soup or salad. My chicken stir fry was very good. The chicken was perfectly cooked, and the chicken comes on top of fresh rice and mixed with snap peas and some other veggies on top."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House is open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
