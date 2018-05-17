FOOD & DRINK

Crave Kabob brings fresh take on Mediterranean fare to West Loop

Photo: Crave Kabob/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Crave Kabob, the fresh arrival is located at 1521 W. Madison St. (at Laffin St.) in the West Loop.

As its name suggests, Crave offers traditional Mediterranean and Greek fare like kabobs, falafel, hummus, pita wraps and gyros. Diners can kick off their meal with an order of lentil soup or a hummus and baba ghanoush platter, then segue into a sandwich, platter, or "Crave Bowl," with a choice of protein, spread, salad and sauce over rice.

For the ambitious, there's the $79.95 Crave Platter, with enough kabobs, dips, and veggies to easily serve four. Kid's options like a mini gyro and desserts like baklava cheesecake round out the menu.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Luiza R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "Wow, this place is phenomenal! My fiance just brought home chicken shawarma Crave Bowls as a to-go order, and I can confidently say it's better than nearby Naf Naf Grill by far. Very reasonably priced."

Yelper Sean E. added, "Gyros done right. The pita bread is a cloud. The meat is the most tender you'll find. It's under $7 for a whole gyro. Vibe is perfect, staff is incredible, aesthetic is a 10/10. Crave Kabob, nice job."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Crave Kabob is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
