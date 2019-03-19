Food & Drink

Craving coffee? These 3 new Chicago spots have you covered

Nothing beats coffee -- and if you're in the mood to enjoy a cup in Chicago, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your taste buds. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some coffee.


JoJo's Milk Bar




23 W. Hubbard St., Near North

JoJo's Milk Bar is a diner, offering desserts, coffee, tea and more.

Get your coffee fix at JoJo's Milk Bar with the Cup of Jo' house blend, cappuccino or cold brew. On the food menu, try the Honey Fried Chicken, Pop's Pot Pie or JoJo's fries. (View the full menu here.)

JoJo's Milk Bar currently holds three stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, indicating a fair response from visitors.

Yelper James T. wrote, "Nice looking place -- reminds me of a NYC restaurant. Instagram worthy. A lot of great food ideas. Space was clean. Honey chicken sandwich was tasty. Server was attentive."

JoJo's Milk Bar is open from 8 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Wednesday, 8 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.

Starbucks




5970 N. Ridge, Edgewater


Next, check out this new location for Starbucks in Edgewater.

In addition to specialty coffee drinks on the menu, look for a variety of pastries, breakfast sandwiches and more. Also, if you're in a rush, there is no need to step out of your car -- this location has a drive-thru.

With a five-star rating out of one review on Yelp, Starbucks has been getting positive attention.

Joani O., who reviewed Starbucks on Nov. 27, wrote, "This is the brand new location on Ridge Avenue next door to White Castle. It's convenient when we're headed towards downtown. And they have a drive thru!"

Starbucks is open from 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Stockyard Coffeehouse




558 W. 37th St., Bridgeport

Finally, head to The Stockyard Coffeehouse for coffee, sandwiches and more.

The Stockyard Coffeehouse offers lattes, espresso shots, tea and more. On the food menu, look for avocado toast, breakfast burrito and a Nutella banana sandwich. (Check out the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about The Stockyard Coffeehouse, which currently holds five stars out of 13 reviews on the site.

Yelper Jessica F., who was one of the first users to visit The Stockyard Coffeehouse on Jan. 26, wrote, "This is a super cute addition to the Bridgeport area. You do not often find cute coffee shops with good coffee in the area. Since this is a fairly small space, people just come in to grab a coffee. There are two tables and some window seating. It was good enough for me! There is plenty of free street parking."

Yelper Chris R. wrote, "Drip coffee is hot and flavorful -- two roasts to choose from. Baked goods are brought in local from Bake for Me. They have a couple hot food options too: breakfast wraps with gouda, avocado toast, a caprese sandwich, etc."

The Stockyard Coffeehouse is open from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
