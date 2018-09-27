Craving Indian? Check out these 3 new Chicago restaurants

Bombay Wraps
3149 1/2 N. Broadway St., Lakeview East
Photo: bombay wraps/Yelp
Fast-casual eatery Bombay Wraps offers wraps, sandwich rolls, rice bowls and salads. This is its third brick-and-mortar spot in the city; it also operates a food truck and restaurants in Streeterville and the Loop.
On the menu, offerings include the Chicken Tikka with tandoori spices and pickled onions; the Beef Kabob, ground beef mixed with a blend of spices and finished with a cool yogurt chutney served with jalapenos; and the Cheese Paneer, cheese sauteed with traditional tandoori spices and a hint of cream. Here's the menu.
Yelpers are excited about Bombay Wraps, which currently holds five stars out of five reviews on the site.
Zohra G. noted, "The food was great! You get to choose a wrap, a sandwich, a rice bowl or a salad bowl and can choose any of their filling options for each way! I got the Chicken Reshmi wrap and it was delicious!"
Bombay Wraps is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Tikkawala
1258 W. Jackson Blvd., West Loop
Photo: tim m./Yelp
Tikkawala is a casual Indian spot from co-chefs and owners Sahil Singh and Hiran Patel. On its website, the restaurant says the "food is prepared in small batches to preserve the freshness and flavor of each dish," and that Tikkawala handles all of the roasting, grinding and toasting of its spices.
Lunch is served from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes options like chicken tikka masala, chicken sandwiches and channa masala (chickpeas simmered in tomato gravy). For dinner from 5-8 p.m., expect mattar paneer in tomato gravy, lentil soup, chicken curry and chicken vindaloo. Here's the full menu.
Tikkawala currently holds 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Alex B. noted, "About as solid as they come. Great food and staff running the place. Went here because I heard about it on blogs and would gladly come back."
Yelper Jazz S. wrote, "Being Indian myself, I have to admit I have a tough time spending $15 for an entree and naan, but I do think it's a good value for how much you get. I also love that they offer a variety of other menu items."
Tikkawala is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on weekdays and 5-8 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W. Irving Park Road, North Center
Photo: Salena C./Yelp
Indian Clay Pot specializes in halal dishes prepared in clay pots and imports many of its ingredients from India.
Look for vegetarian, chicken, beef, lamb and seafood menu options, each with customizable spice levels. Keep it mild with the butter chicken entree, marinated overnight and grilled in the tandoori oven with cream cashew and onion sauce, or turn up the heat with lamb vindaloo, a combination of lamb and potatoes marinated in vinegar, hot chilies and Southeast Indian spices cooked in a fiery hot sauce.
Yelpers are excited about Indian Clay Pot, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on the site.
Lynn O., who visited the restaurant on Aug. 9, wrote, "We just ordered delivery for the first time and the restaurant did not disappoint. Ample rice and warm butter naan were in neatly packed containers made eating easy and everything tasted as if we were there."
Yelper Kristen W. wrote, "Ate dinner here on a Friday night, and we were super happy with it. The menu is pretty extensive, with a large vegetarian section and clearly marked vegan options as well."
Indian Clay Pot is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)