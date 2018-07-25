Craving Mexican? Check out these 3 new Chicago restaurants

Huaraches Mexican Restaurant
4231 S. Archer Ave., Brighton Park
Photo: huaraches mexican restaurant/Yelp
Huaraches Mexican Restaurant serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner fare with a variety of beverage options to boot.
Build your own huarache, a popular Mexican dish, by picking a couple of sauces, adding a choice of protein (pork, steak, chicken, chorizo, among others) and topping it with add-ins (cheese, sour cream, cilantro and more).
For breakfast, expect omelets, platters and traditional options like beef, cactus and eggs with fried beans. Notable dinner options include grilled fish with avocado, chicken in mole sauce and Plato Azteca (pork chop, skirt steak and chicken breast).
Thirsty? Grab a soda, hot chocolate or milkshake to pair with your meal.
Huaraches Mexican Restaurant has received one five-star review on Yelp.
Yelper Pam K., who reviewed it on June 10, wrote, "This is a truly amazing place! The food was authentic and totally off the charts! The service was the same. What a fun and delightful experience."
Huaraches Mexican Restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Tatas Tacos
4929 W. Irving Park Road, Portage Park
Photo: tatas tacos/Yelp
New counter-service eatery Tatas Tacos prides itself on using "locally grown and hand-selected ingredients," per its website.
Menu options include Bistec a la Mexico, a tender rib-eye steak cooked in a savory sauce with tomatoes, onions and potatoes; chorizo with potatoes, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and chile sauce; and al pastor pork, shrimp, steak and chicken tacos. Other menu items include Mexican sandwiches or tortas, soups and quesadillas. Check out the full menu here.
Tatas Tacos is off to a strong start with four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Eva R., who visited the eatery on June 20, wrote, "The food here is top notch! Everything is made to order and super delicious. You will wait a little while for your food, but that is because it is being made fresh, and truly, what can be better than that?"
Tatas Tacos is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Tomatillo Taco-Ville
2943 W. Irving Park Road, Irving Park
Photo: Belinda A./Yelp
Tomatillo Taco-Ville is a Mexican spot serving up tacos with beef tongue, steak, chicken, al pastor and more.
The generous menu includes breakfast fare, entrees, burritos and tortas. Check out the eggs with rancheros breakfast; the chile relleno platter; and the stuffed pepper burrito with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado. See the full menu here.
Yelpers are excited about Tomatillo Taco-Ville, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on the site.
Edgardo R. wrote, "Service is great! The food is delicious. Super clean. My fiance thought it was cute and loved their ChocoFlan. She got a steak taco bowl and I got the tacos de lengua that you must try!"
Matt G. noted, "Great carnitas tacos! They were a good size, and the meat was griddled crispy. Tripas were OK, slightly greasy. Veggie taco salad bowl was fresh and tasty."
Tomatillo Taco-Ville is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.