Food & Drink

Create an Easter cocktail with Wild Tonic's Hard Jun Kombucha

EMBED <>More Videos

Anthony Norkus from Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. joined ABC7 to talk about Hard Jun Kombucha and show how to make an Easter cocktail using the drink.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kombucha is a fermented tea known for its health benefits. Wild Tonic has created its own version of the popular beverage, and it has a twist.

Anthony Norkus from Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. joined ABC7 to talk about Hard Jun Kombucha and show how to make an Easter cocktail using the drink.

To learn more about Wild Tonic, Click Here.

To learn more about Louis Glunz Beer, Click Here.

Recipe: Wild Tonic Easter Sangria
6 bottles Wild Tonic Raspberry Goji Rose 5.6% ABV Jun Kombucha
1 orange
1 lemon
1 lime
1 cup mixed berries

Preparation:
Slice orange, lemon and lime into rounds, crush slightly and place in pitcher with mixed berries. Pour in Wild Tonic. Chill for two hours (or more). Serve in your favorite glasses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoeastercocktail
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing Crystal Lake boy, 5, did not leave home on foot, police say
Rescuers searching for boy, 9, in Bangs Lake in Wauconda
Chicago River bridge lifts mark start of boating season
Woman injured in Near West Side shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm but still breezy Saturday
5 hearts found in Loop alley determined not to be human, ME says
Kim Foxx's chief spokesperson resigns from State's Attorney's Office
Show More
New treatments for varicose veins
Man who says he was tortured into murder confession speaks after jail release
Lake Michigan water level running well above average
Brookfield Zoo's echidnas get Easter egg treats
Marijuana festival to be held in Andersonville on 4/20
More TOP STORIES News