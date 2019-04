Create an Easter cocktail with Wild Tonic's Hard Jun Kombucha

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kombucha is a fermented tea known for its health benefits.has created its own version of the popular beverage, and it has a twist.Anthony Norkus from Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. joined ABC7 to talk about Hard Jun Kombucha and show how to make an Easter cocktail using the drink.To learn more about Wild Tonic, Click Here. To learn more about Louis Glunz Beer, Click Here. 6 bottles Wild Tonic Raspberry Goji Rose 5.6% ABV Jun Kombucha1 orange1 lemon1 lime1 cup mixed berriesSlice orange, lemon and lime into rounds, crush slightly and place in pitcher with mixed berries. Pour in Wild Tonic. Chill for two hours (or more). Serve in your favorite glasses.