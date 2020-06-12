Old Fashioned Donuts customer helps Roseland shop repair damage after front window broken by vandals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular donut shop on the city's South Side was vandalized during the unrest a couple weeks ago.But when one loyal customer heard about the damage at her favorite donut shop, she decided to do something about it.Old Fashioned Donuts is a staple in the Roseland neighborhood, where it has been around for nearly 50 years.The owner is 81-year-old Burritt Bulloch. He was so excited to re-open his donut shop after months of it being closed due to the pandemic.Just when things were seeming like they were getting back to normal, they said vandals broke their front window.Chiymelle Nunn, a faithful customer, said she refused to see her favorite donut shop look like this, so she she hired a window contractor. The woman and contractor replaced the broken window and had new blinds installed at no cost to Mr. Bulloch.A GoFundMe was set up for the owner after the shop was damaged and more than $25,000 was raised. The shop plans to use that money for a new AC, a new fryer and other needed updated.