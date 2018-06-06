Damenzo's Pizza arrives in Bridgeport with fourth location

If pizza, pasta and traditional Italian fare are what you're after, look no further than Damenzo's Pizza and Restaurant. The new arrival to Bridgeport is located at 901 W. 35th St. and is the Chicago-based restaurant's fourth location.
Established in 1985 by brothers-in-law Damiano Mannino and Vincenzo Leone, the restaurant's name combines the two men's first names, Damenzo's Pizza explains on its website.
In addition to the stuffed-crust and pan pizzas, expect menu options like calzones, spaghetti and lasagna. The restaurant says it has recently expanded its menu to include panini, focaccia and ciabatta sandwiches.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Irma F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 26, said, "Great service and very good food. This location is much nicer with better selections and they have an awesome bar."
Yelper Anita G. added, "This place has a great atmosphere. Good music and good food. Have been here twice and they have only opened four days ago. The waitstaff is friendly!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Damenzo's Pizza and Restaurant is open from 10 a.m.-midnight daily.
