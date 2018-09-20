FOOD & DRINK

Dance club and restaurant Tao Chicago debuts in River North

Photo: Tao Chicago/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new 300-seat restaurant, nightclub and event space has made its debut in River North. Called Tao Chicago, the multi-level, 34,00-square-foot space is located at 632 Dearborn St.

The Tao Group has four other locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York City and combines Asian-inspired design and cuisine with a dance club. According to Eater Chicago, the establishment's recent premiere included celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Cubs players Jon Lester and Daniel Murphy.

In the restaurant portion, dishes include dim sum, wagyu beef, Chilean sea bass satay, lobster wontons, Peking duck and crispy snapper.

It's still early days for Tao Chicago, which has just seven reviews on Yelp thus far.

Eli K., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "Exquisitely designed massive club and restaurant. The food at the grand opening this evening was fantastic and the party couldn't have been hotter."

And Sami S. wrote, "Bouncers and staff are so rude. Way more cool clubs to spend your money at. Not worth it, trust me."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. TAO Chicago is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday-Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Birthday cake Oreos coming soon for Mickey's 90th birthday
Explore 3 new spots for burgers, baked goods and more in Elgin
Fishmonger offers lobsters some herb before the butter
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
'I'M ALIVE': Mom and son's Toyota hit by falling DEA plane
Naked Florida man doing yard work angers neighbors
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Maryland shooting leaves 3 dead at Aberdeen Rite Aid distribution center
Show More
Man bitten by lion after breaking into enclosure at Fresno Zoo
Matt Forte goes on ride-along with Chicago police
Man dead after killing his parents at Pa. retirement community, police say
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
Chicago AccuWeather: Near record heat Thursday
More News