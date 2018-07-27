FOOD & DRINK

Dance club Splash Chicago debuts in Lakeview

Photo: Splash Chicago/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new dance club and gay bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Lakeview, called Splash Chicago, is located at 3339 N. Halsted St.

The club, which says it strives to be an inclusive spot for locals, features a dance floor, bar and multiple lounges. Visitors can reserve the space for a private party, and Splash regularly hosts events, such as a large pool party in August. Check out the website for more information.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

William W., who reviewed the new spot on July 23, wrote, "The atmosphere is quite energetic. You walk in to the front bar which is a good spot to grab your drink and then explore. There's a second room to the left that has chairs and another bar. ... Music here is great. It has a Vegas feel in terms of music, so a lot of mainstream mixed over EDM beats."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Splash Chicago is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 1 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Gao's Kabob Sports Grill opens in Chinatown
Wells Street Market food hall offers unique lunch options
Halal eats: 3 new Chicago eateries offer kebabs, burgers, tikka masala and more
Extra Course: Wells Street Market
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Police: Man shot to death in Roseland
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Woman in videotaped NJ beach arrest rejects plea offer
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Show More
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
State police: Dan Ryan Expressway shutdown cost taxpayers $200,000
Van Dyke lawyers file motion to replace judge in Laquan McDonald murder trial
MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
More News