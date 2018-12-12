FOOD & DRINK

Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including Illinois

Del Monte Foods has voluntarily recalled some of its canned Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers due to under processing. (Courtesy of Del Monte Foods)

Del Monte Foods announced Wednesday a limited recall of their Canned Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers in 25 states due to under-processing.

The company said the affected products are 15.25 ounce (432g) cans with the UPC number 24000 02770 printed on the label. The recalled corn will also have one of the following "Best If Used By" dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

August 14, 2021
August 15, 2021
August 16, 2021
Sept 3, 2021
Sept 4, 2021
Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021
Sept 22, 2021
Sept 23, 2021

The products were shipped to a variety of retailers in 25 states, including Illinois. The states involved are: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

If you have purchased the recalled corn, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Del Monte Foods at their toll-free hotline 1-800-779-7035, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also contact the company at their website delmontefoods.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerrecallproduct recallsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Gigi's Kitchen brings Bucktown casual fare with a Latin American twist | Hoodline
Score seafood boils and more at Lincoln Park's new Jumbo Crab | Hoodline
Chicago is America's new beer capital
Chicago's Community Kitchens program helps with kitchen, life skills
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bears face Packers fan in court ahead of rivalry game
Evanston Hospital welcomes first male baby cuddler
Bank surprises South Side single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, man charged
Palatine teacher acquitted over altercation involving student's earbuds
Officials investigate threat at Lincoln Park High School
Mayor Emanuel outlines plans to use marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
Lucasfilm announces cast for live-action Star Wars series
Show More
4 charged after police chase from Coal City to McCormick Place
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Chicago Park District invests less in South, West side parks, group claims
CDC not reporting children's deaths from polio-like AFM, parents say
More News