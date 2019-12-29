Food & Drink

DIY hot chocolate bar tips for your New Year's Eve party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you'll have a full house for New Year's Eve or you just want to treat the kids to something fun, a hot chocolate bar is a delicious activity for everyone.

Registered Dietician Lydia Nader stopped by ABC7 with some unique hot chocolate recipes that not only taste good, but are healthy for you.

"So, the key to great hot chocolate is going to be good chocolate, amazing milk and a few add-ins," Nader explained.

Nader recommends including white peppermint chips, peppermint marshmallows, and cinnamon marshmallows, as fun add-ins to your hot chocolate.
