U.S. & WORLD

'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns

EMBED </>More Videos

CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA, Ga. --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 130 people in 34 states.

The CDC announced Tuesday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy."

The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

While stores cannot legally sell Honey Smacks as the outbreak continues, the CDC is concerned infections are continuing as people eat the cereal that has been stored in their cabinets.


It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldcerealsalmonellafoodcdcconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
U.S. & WORLD
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered
Colorado River boat crash survivor: 'I thought I was going to die'
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Satisfy your sushi cravings with these 3 Chicago newcomers
New upscale restaurant Mason now open in River North
Chef demonstrates how to grill bacon steak
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
Laquan McDonald's family calls for peace ahead of Van Dyke trial
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
CPS students head back to school
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
Thrift shop receives 2,100-gram donation of pot
Fan spray paints Chicago Bears field on his lawn
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
Show More
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
Key players in Van Dyke trial
More than 20K U of I students register for 1,300 seats for Obama speech
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric District train in Homewood
George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, dies
More News