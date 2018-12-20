FOOD & DRINK

Do-rite Donuts & Chicken brings doughnuts and more to Wrigleyville

Photo: Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving doughnuts? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1027 W. Addison in Wrigleyville, the new arrival is called Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken.

The shop offers a variety of doughnuts and chicken sandwiches. Try the candied maple bacon doughnut, or the fried chicken sandwich with lettuce and bread and butter pickles. (View the menu here.)

Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Gilberto M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 12, wrote, "I had a coffee and the cinnamon crunch raided donut and a bacon egg sandwich. They were all so delicious."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
