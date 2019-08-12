Food & Drink

Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue

Dole is recalling packages of baby spinach due to a possible salmonella issue.

The recall includes 6 oz. Dole Baby Spinach bag with a lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2) and 10 oz. Dole Baby Spinach clamshell with a lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8).

Samples tested positive for salmonella in Michigan, forcing the company to make a recall in ten states. Those states include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

The notice also lists the spinach was sold after it has expired.

Packages have "Best if used by" dates of August 5th.

Customers with questions can call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

For more information, visit: FDA.gov.
