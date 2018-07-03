FOOD & DRINK

Dollop Coffee Company adds new location in South Loop

Photo: Natasha P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Dollop Coffee Company, with locations across Chicago, continues to expand with its newest shop in the South Loop. Established in 2003, the small chain's recent addition is at 801 S. Financial Place.

The new coffee shop offers a variety of sandwiches and caffeinated beverages. Grab an americano, espresso, Nutella mocha or latte and pair it with a turkey, ham or BLT sandwich. Hot tea, pour over coffee and cold brews are also available, along with breakfast sandwiches and evening bites like marinated olives and charcuterie.

The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Natasha P., who reviewed the new spot on June 18, wrote, "This new coffee shop opened up near me and I was thrilled. The coffee was amazing and the food was amazing, too. The staff was extremely friendly and the wait was short."

Yelper Seungjun K. added, "I'm new to the city, so I don't have much for comparison, but the coffee and food here is solid! I tried the cold brew, which was not too acidic, and a turkey sandwich."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dollop Coffee Company is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
