Food & Drink

Donnie Wahlberg breaks ground on Wahlburgers in St. Charles

EMBED <>More Videos

Donnie Wahlberg and his brother Paul broke ground on one of their "Wahlburgers" eateries in St. Charles Friday.

By Jesse Kirsch
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Donnie Wahlberg and his brother Paul broke ground on one of their "Wahlburgers" eateries in the former's current hometown Friday.

In a St. Charles supermarket parking lot, the duo was cheered on by dozens of fans, some of whom arrived as early as 7 a.m. to catch a glimpse of the celebrity siblings.

Casey Wheeler drove from Belvidere and says the trip was worth it thanks to a picture she snagged with Donnie Wahlberg.

The actor said he's excited to open up a restaurant in his hometown and another in downtown Chicago, calling Illinois an ideal state for these eateries.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkst. charlescelebritydonnie wahlbergrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villa Park man charged in death of nightclub security guard
Girl, 5, killed in Englewood house fire
Dan Ryan shut down for hours Friday morning after woman shot in car
Texas man, giant longhorn steer test Petco 'leashed pets' policy
Parkland shooting survivor takes her own life
'Cadbury' chooses bulldog as new mascot
Ohio cuts funding for Planned Parenthood
Show More
R. Kelly appears in court Friday
Protest expected outside DCFS Friday over death of 2-year-old
Judge blocks Deerfield assault weapons ban
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gusty north wind Friday
Project Unicorn: The glitter shooting prosthetic arm
More TOP STORIES News