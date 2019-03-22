Donnie Wahlberg breaks ground on Wahlburgers in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Donnie Wahlberg and his brother Paul broke ground on one of their "Wahlburgers" eateries in the former's current hometown Friday.In a St. Charles supermarket parking lot, the duo was cheered on by dozens of fans, some of whom arrived as early as 7 a.m. to catch a glimpse of the celebrity siblings.Casey Wheeler drove from Belvidere and says the trip was worth it thanks to a picture she snagged with Donnie Wahlberg.The actor said he's excited to open up a restaurant in his hometown and another in downtown Chicago, calling Illinois an ideal state for these eateries.