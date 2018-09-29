DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee celebrates grand opening of 10th store

Stan's Donuts & Coffee opened it's 10th store at Woodfield Mall on Saturday. Two lucky customers received donuts for life.

It's donuts for life for two lucky customers who lined up for the grand opening of the 10th Stan's Donuts & Coffee Shop located inside the Woodfield Mall.

A ribbon cutting was held with Stan's owner, Rich Labriola and Schaumburg officials Saturday morning.

The first 100 guest in line received a free glazed donut, two of which were gold-leafed golden donuts, promising donuts for life.

Some gathered outside the mall as early as 5 a.m. for the sweet incentive.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee at Woodfield Mall is open Monday through Saturday, from 8a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6pm.
