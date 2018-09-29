It's donuts for life for two lucky customers who lined up for the grand opening of the 10th Stan's Donuts & Coffee Shop located inside the Woodfield Mall.A ribbon cutting was held with Stan's owner, Rich Labriola and Schaumburg officials Saturday morning.The first 100 guest in line received a free glazed donut, two of which were gold-leafed golden donuts, promising donuts for life.Some gathered outside the mall as early as 5 a.m. for the sweet incentive.Stan's Donuts & Coffee at Woodfield Mall is open Monday through Saturday, from 8a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6pm.