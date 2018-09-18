Dos Toros offers $1 burritos to benefit Greater Chicago Food Depository

Out of dinner ideas? You can snag a great deal while giving back to the community.Dos Toros is hosting a $1 Burrito Day at its Wells Street market location, 205 N. Wacker, on Tuesday.From 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., guests can buy a $1 burrito or any entrée of their choice (quesadilla, salad, plato or two tacos). Dos Toros will donate a meal to the Greater Chicago Food Depository for every guest served, as well as every Instagram post that tags @DosTorosChi.If you want to take advantage of $1 Burrito Day, pack your patience. A long line of diners stretched around the block when the deal was offered during the lunch hour.