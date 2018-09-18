FOOD & DRINK

Dos Toros offers $1 burritos to benefit Greater Chicago Food Depository

EMBED </>More Videos

You can snag a great deal on dinner while giving back to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Out of dinner ideas? You can snag a great deal while giving back to the community.

Dos Toros is hosting a $1 Burrito Day at its Wells Street market location, 205 N. Wacker, on Tuesday.

From 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., guests can buy a $1 burrito or any entrée of their choice (quesadilla, salad, plato or two tacos). Dos Toros will donate a meal to the Greater Chicago Food Depository for every guest served, as well as every Instagram post that tags @DosTorosChi.

If you want to take advantage of $1 Burrito Day, pack your patience. A long line of diners stretched around the block when the deal was offered during the lunch hour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfooddealsfood bankrestaurantsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Score pizza and more at Park West's new Casati's Pizza Vino
Company-focused national caterer Apple Spice brings first location to Chicago
'Mayochup' now exists, whether you like it or not
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
McDonald's workers strike Tuesday over sexual harassment
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at Coldwater Golf; drifter charged
Man, 91, attacked in Chinatown
ISP urge drivers to slow down after construction worker death
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
Bert and Ernie are gay, Sesame Street writer says
Mayor Emanuel to pen book about mayors
Show More
Prosecutors: Surgeon, woman accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
Pa. mom charged in boy's death allegedly put Vicodin in sippy cup
Zach Miller surprises newest Chicago Bears fan at Lutheran General
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
More News