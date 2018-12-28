Dos Toros Taqueria brings Mexican fare to Streeterville

A new Mexican spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Dos Toros Taqueria, the new addition is located at 875 N. Michigan Ave. in Streeterville.
The spot offers made-to-order burritos, salads, quesadillas and tacos. Choose between chicken, pork and steak and add vegetables and toppings to your liking. (View the options here.)
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has gotten a good response.
Sumeja F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 17, wrote, "I got the steak burrito with pinto beans, yellow Mexican rice, onions/peppers, guacamole and salsa verde to top it off. All the ingredients tasted so fresh and authentic."
And Tiffany T. wrote, "I really enjoyed my burrito! The guacamole and chips really filled me up! The food is fresh."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dos Toros Taqueria is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
