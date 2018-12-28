FOOD & DRINK

Dos Toros Taqueria brings Mexican fare to Streeterville

Photo: Dos Toros Taqueria/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mexican spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Dos Toros Taqueria, the new addition is located at 875 N. Michigan Ave. in Streeterville.

The spot offers made-to-order burritos, salads, quesadillas and tacos. Choose between chicken, pork and steak and add vegetables and toppings to your liking. (View the options here.)

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has gotten a good response.

Sumeja F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 17, wrote, "I got the steak burrito with pinto beans, yellow Mexican rice, onions/peppers, guacamole and salsa verde to top it off. All the ingredients tasted so fresh and authentic."

And Tiffany T. wrote, "I really enjoyed my burrito! The guacamole and chips really filled me up! The food is fresh."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dos Toros Taqueria is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu
3 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend
Coffee Lab & Roasters makes Lakeview debut, with coffee, tea and more
New patisserie Le Macaron French Pastries now open in Lincoln Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Man charged in Lakeview armed robbery after arrest on CTA Red Line train
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Study: Millennial women working more, still doing most of the housework
Police: Ex-student accused of poisoning roommate back in jail
Show More
Woman pleads no contest to brutal brick beating of man, 91
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Man offered teen girl money in South Loop luring attempt, police say
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with drizzle and snow showers Friday
More News