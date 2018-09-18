Dragon-turtles, dim sum and more at 3 Chicago newcomers

Greenlight Korean Pub & Karaoke
2519 W. Peterson Ave., Arcadia Terrace
Photo: Semi K./Yelp
Greenlight Korean Pub & Karaoke is a Korean restaurant and karaoke spot that combines a large main bar area with private rooms for singing karaoke with a party.
On the menu, small bites include seasoned pork belly, stir-fried spicy squid, and tteokbokki (Korean spicy rice cakes). For refreshments, there's coconut, lemon or cucumber soju, as well as domestic beer by the glass or pitcher. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new karaoke bar currently holds five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Chris H. wrote, "Their karaoke songs are updated and I like their private room interiors. Also, love their Korean food -- I tried the spicy chicken and marinated pork and it was so good."
"The staff's service was exceptionally attentive and helpful," added Yelper Kelly O.
Greenlight is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Bixi Beer
2515 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square
Photo: Lynn S./Yelp
Bixi Beer is an Asian fusion brewpub in Logan Square that brews its own craft beer to serve with dishes inspired by Chinese, Thai, Korean and Nepalese cuisine. The project of chef-owner Bo Fowler, it's located at 2515 N. Milwaukee Ave. and has a rooftop deck for fine weather.
On the menu, look for specialties like the biang biang or "belt" noodles: wide hand-pulled noodles served dry in Yibin style or with broth. Diners can also try a Vietnamese tongue salad, vegetarian massaman curry with jackfruit and tofu, bao sandwiches and noodle soups.
At the bar, check out craft brews like the peppercorn-spiced dark Chelonian Lair (a reference to the brewpub's eponymous dragon-turtle of Chinese mythology) as well as cocktails like the Decimals Don't Count, with plum wine, hibiscus ginger syrup, and soju. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 55 reviews on Yelp, Bixi Beer has been getting positive attention.
"We got their ssam, ceviche, and a few drinks. Would highly recommend all of it," wrote Yelper Sally W., who also praised the decor and atmosphere.
And Yelper Lynn S. recommended the Yibin-style belt noodles and beef tongue salad as well as the Unspoken Rule, Shifties, and Captain Haddock Wit beers: "All of these options had a really crisp texture with some refreshing flavors added during the brewing process."
Bixi Beer is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Grandee Cuisine
215 E. Grand Ave., Streeterville
Photo: Vincent K./Yelp
Grandee Cuisine is a reopened Cantonese dim sum and American Chinese spot located in the former space of MingHin Cuisine at 215 E. Grand Ave., in Streeterville, as we previously reported. It serves dim sum all day, seven days a week, and provides both delivery and takeout services as well as dine-in.
The dim sum options include spare ribs with black bean sauce; steamed shrimp and chive dumplings, fried shrimp rolls; chicken feet with special sauce; and beef tripe with chive and onion.
Full entrees have a focus on seafood, like the Hong Kong style Dungeness crab and salty egg yolk lobster, although American-style Chinese classics like kung pao chicken are also available. (You can check out the dim sum menu here and the entrees menu here, as well as place online orders.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp, Grandee Cuisine has been getting positive attention.
"We were thoroughly impressed by the freshness and on-point textures," wrote Yelper Amy Z., adding that the shrimp and chive dumplings had, "beautifully soft and chewy skin, generous amounts of fillings, and the skin thickness-to-filling ratio was just right. "
Shuang Z. added, "Good and yummy selection of dim sum. Good portions! And they serve dim sum all day 7 days a week, which is a perk to me."
Grandee Cuisine is open from 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.