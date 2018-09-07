FOOD & DRINK

DrinkHaus Supper Club debuts in West Loop with cocktails and Creole fare

Photo: DrinkHaus Supper Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Creole and Southern cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Greektown, called DrinkHaus Supper Club, is located at 820 W. Jackson Blvd.

The new spot pairs handcrafted cocktails with modern twists on traditional Creole and Southern dishes. On the seasonal menu, offerings include Creole fried lobster tail, buttermilk chicken and waffles, jambalaya and catfish served with apple coleslaw and red beans and rice.

Weekend brunch and bottle service are also available.

The new arrival has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Brittany L. wrote, "I went for the bottomless brunch on Sunday and it's well worth the wait! The brunch options are all so amazing: the variety of the food selection is great, the food is seasoned well, and the king crab legs? Amazing!"

And Jerusha W. wrote, "I came on a Saturday and was seated right away for a party of 15. The food, staff and music was amazing. I highly recommend DrinkHaus for brunch!"

Head on over to check it out: DrinkHaus Supper Club is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 11-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Fresh eats: 4 new restaurants to visit in Evanston
3 fun food and drink events in Chicago this weekend
Logan Square gets a new omakase sushi bar: Kyōten
Bar Ramone now open in River North with wine and small plates
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Thousands of downtown hotel workers go on strike Friday
At least 6 hospitalized in suspicious extra-alarm South Shore fire
Girl, 13, forced into van, sexually assaulted in Morgan Park
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Elon Musk appears to smoke pot during Joe Rogan interview; Tesla stock falls
Girl, 4, sexually assaulted by man hired to do jobs around home, mom says
VIDEO: Man arrested after jumping on police car
Woman attacked while entering West Town workplace
Show More
Cubs come back to beat Nationals 6-4 in 10 innings
Surveillance images released in deadly West Humboldt Park hit-and-run
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
Obama returning to political spotlight with speech at U of I
Teen gun violence activist fatally shot on South Side
More News