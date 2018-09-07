DrinkHaus Supper Club debuts in West Loop with cocktails and Creole fare

If you've got Creole and Southern cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Greektown, called DrinkHaus Supper Club, is located at 820 W. Jackson Blvd.
The new spot pairs handcrafted cocktails with modern twists on traditional Creole and Southern dishes. On the seasonal menu, offerings include Creole fried lobster tail, buttermilk chicken and waffles, jambalaya and catfish served with apple coleslaw and red beans and rice.
Weekend brunch and bottle service are also available.
The new arrival has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Brittany L. wrote, "I went for the bottomless brunch on Sunday and it's well worth the wait! The brunch options are all so amazing: the variety of the food selection is great, the food is seasoned well, and the king crab legs? Amazing!"
And Jerusha W. wrote, "I came on a Saturday and was seated right away for a party of 15. The food, staff and music was amazing. I highly recommend DrinkHaus for brunch!"
Head on over to check it out: DrinkHaus Supper Club is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 11-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
