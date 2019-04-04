beer

Iced coffee-inspired beer from Dunkin', Harpoon could be your new poolside drink

EMBED <>More Videos

Dunkin' has teamed up with Boston-based brewery Harpoon to produce Harpoon Dunkin' Summer Coffee Pale Ale, a "hoppy tribute to Dunkin's signature Iced Coffee (combining) the flavors of Dunkin's Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale."

By Danny Clemens
BOSTON -- If you're on the hunt for a new summertime drink, an iced-coffee inspired brew could be the jolt you need to freshen up your poolside routine.

Dunkin' has teamed up with Boston-based brewery Harpoon to produce Harpoon Dunkin' Summer Coffee Pale Ale, marrying two of the things they do best: coffee and beer. The 5% ABV brew is described as a "hoppy tribute to Dunkin's signature iced coffee [combining] the flavors of Dunkin's Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale."

The beer is available through the summer in 12-ounce cans and on draft from participating retailers in the eastern United States. Dunkin' recommends pairing it with coffee-rubbed brisket, chipotle chicken tacos and coffee rolls.

This summer's pale ale is the second collaboration between Dunkin' and Harpoon, who first teamed up in the fall to produce a coffee-inspired porter.

"It's a delicious beer - hoppy and vibrant with a nice coffee character. We're thrilled to partner with an icon like Dunkin' again," Harpoon co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary said in a news release.
Related topics:
food & drinkmassachusettswhat's trendingbrewerysummerbuzzworthysocietydunkin'beerdunkin' donutscoffee
BEER
Mexico border shutdown may cause US to run out of avocados in 3 weeks
MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over Super Bowl ad
The Fastest Female Bartender In Houston
Ohio man gives up everything for Lent...except beer
TOP STORIES
DNA results could be released Thursday to determine if teen is Timmothy Pitzen
Deadline arrives for Jussie Smollett to pay Chicago $130K
Cook Co. police chiefs to announce they have no confidence in Kim Foxx
2 charged after senior, 11 kids found living in squalor in Dixmoor
Author Ron Rapoport reveals hidden side of Ernie Banks in new book
10-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting
Details emerge on family of 8 whose SUV plunged off cliff
Show More
Family of woman killed in Ethiopia crash files lawsuit against Boeing
American tourist, driver kidnapped in Uganda safari park
Most stressed states in the US revealed in new report
Country star Brad Paisley opening free grocery store
Woman arrested after 5-month-old left home alone dies
More TOP STORIES News