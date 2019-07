CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a place to grab Easter Brunch, we have a spot for you.Mesa Urbana in Northbrook joined ABC7 to show us their Easter Brunch offerings.Date: Sunday, April 21Brunch: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Dinner: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.Address: 3566 Milwaukee Ave, NorthbrookFor more information about Mesa Urbana, visit http://www.mesaurbana.com/