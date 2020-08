Chef Charlie Baggs shares some easy-to-make meals for kids during remote learning

Cheesy Hot Dog Burrito

No Heat BLT

Caprese Salad

Pound Cake with Berries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As many kids are starting the school year learning from home, school lunches will look a lot different this year.Chef Charlie Baggs of Culinary Innovations /MustKetch stopped by ABC 7 with some very special young guests to share some easy-to-make meals for kids while they're at home.Yield: 4 burritosPortion Size: 1 burritoAmount (Wt.):El Milagro Tortilla, 6 inch 4 eachEisenburg Hot Dogs 4 eachNacho Cheese 4 TBSMustketch Original 4 TBS1. Heat the tortillas up in the microwave for 30 seconds2. Heat the hot dog in the oven for 1 minute and 30 seconds3. Place the hot dog in the middle of the tortilla and top with 1 TBS of nacho cheese and 1 TBS of Mustketch Original4. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over the hotdog and roll away from you5. Serve and enjoy!Yield: 12 sandwichesPortion Size: 3 sandwichesAmount (Wt.):Pre-cooked Bacon 24 piecesHawaiian Potato Slider Buns, split in half 12 rollsSmoky Mustketch 4 TBSHeirloom Tomatoes 12 slicesLettuce, leaf 12 pieces1. Heat up the bacon in the microwave for 60 seconds2. Spread 1 tsp of Smoky Mustketch on the bottom of each bun.3. Top with a slice of heirloom tomatoes, one piece of leaf lettuce and pre-cooked bacon4. Serve and enjoy!Yield: 3 cupsPortion Size: cupAmount (Wt.):Cherry Tomatoes 1 pintMozzarella Pearls 1-8 oz packageBasil Pesto cup1. Combine all ingredients together into a bowl2. Serve and enjoy!Yield: 8 slicesPortion Size: 2 slicesAmount (Wt.):Sara Lee Pound Cake, cut into slices 8 eachStrawberries, sliced 16 ouncesBlueberries 1 pintRaspberries 1 pintRedi Whipped Cream 1 can1. Take 2 slices of pound cake and top it with sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and a dollop of Redi whipped cream2. Serve and enjoy!