Chef Charlie Baggs shares some easy-to-make meals for kids during remote learning

Chef Charlie Baggs of Culinary Innovations/MustKetch stopped by ABC 7 with some very special young guests to share some easy-to-make meals for kids while they're at home.
Cheesy Hot Dog Burrito
Yield: 4 burritos
Portion Size: 1 burrito
Ingredients: Amount (Wt.):
El Milagro Tortilla, 6 inch 4 each
Eisenburg Hot Dogs 4 each
Nacho Cheese 4 TBS
Mustketch Original 4 TBS
Method of Preparation:
1. Heat the tortillas up in the microwave for 30 seconds
2. Heat the hot dog in the oven for 1 minute and 30 seconds
3. Place the hot dog in the middle of the tortilla and top with 1 TBS of nacho cheese and 1 TBS of Mustketch Original
4. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over the hotdog and roll away from you
5. Serve and enjoy!
No Heat BLT
Yield: 12 sandwiches
Portion Size: 3 sandwiches
Ingredients: Amount (Wt.):
Pre-cooked Bacon 24 pieces
Hawaiian Potato Slider Buns, split in half 12 rolls
Smoky Mustketch 4 TBS
Heirloom Tomatoes 12 slices
Lettuce, leaf 12 pieces
Method of Preparation:
1. Heat up the bacon in the microwave for 60 seconds
2. Spread 1 tsp of Smoky Mustketch on the bottom of each bun.
3. Top with a slice of heirloom tomatoes, one piece of leaf lettuce and pre-cooked bacon
4. Serve and enjoy!
Caprese Salad
Yield: 3 cups
Portion Size: cup
Ingredients: Amount (Wt.):
Cherry Tomatoes 1 pint
Mozzarella Pearls 1-8 oz package
Basil Pesto cup
Method of Preparation:
1. Combine all ingredients together into a bowl
2. Serve and enjoy!
Pound Cake with Berries
Yield: 8 slices
Portion Size: 2 slices
Ingredients: Amount (Wt.):
Sara Lee Pound Cake, cut into slices 8 each
Strawberries, sliced 16 ounces
Blueberries 1 pint
Raspberries 1 pint
Redi Whipped Cream 1 can
Method of Preparation:
1. Take 2 slices of pound cake and top it with sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and a dollop of Redi whipped cream
2. Serve and enjoy!