Eat, drink, explore: your guide to 3 new businesses in Pilsen

Casa iNdigo
1314 W. 18th St.
Photo: CASA INDIGO/Yelp
Casa Indigo is a Mexican spot, offering burgers, Jalisco tlacoyos and more in the former Pizzeria Milan space.
Chef Mer Mansuria and Rebel Owl Catering teamed up to create a new all-day restaurant where locals can chill with friends and enjoy " Mexican street food with soul," according to BlockClubChicago.org.
The menu includes a fried chicken torta, fish tacos, chilaquiles and a new kind of Chicago hot dog (topped with charro beans, habanero mustard and pickled peppers).
Yelp users are excited about Casa Indigo, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on the site.
Yelper Erica M., who reviewed Casa Indigo on October 10, wrote, "I tried the Fried Chicken Torta, and it was delicious. The portion was generous, and the chicken was juicy and flavorful."
Casa Indigo is open from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Happy Panda
1343 W. 18th St.
Photo: HAPPY PANDA/Yelp
Happy Panda is a Cantonese and Szechuan spot.
With favorite dishes like orange chicken, kung pao shrimp, Mongolian beef and Singapore noodles with curry, Happy Panda is a go-to for fast delivery and take-out. The menu also features two dozen lunch and combo specials (with roast pork fried rice, one egg roll and a drink).
Happy Panda currently holds four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Josh H. wrote, "It's definitely good quality. I had the Yu Shang Chicken, jumbo shrimp fried rice and egg roll. All were tasty."
Happy Panda is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Step Down Cafe
2023 S. Racine Ave.
Photo: Salena S./Yelp
Step Down Cafe is a spot to score coffee, tea, pastries and more.
With local art displays, background music, natural light and cozy seating, Step Down's got that friendly neighborhood vibe that's appealing to many locals.
Drink options offer ways to stay caffeinated while working or studying. Try the iced coconut latte, matcha tea or coffee with cinnamon and sugar. Bagels, pastries and sandwiches are also on the menu.
Step Down Cafe's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp indicates this new arrival is off to a good start.
Yelper Jessica F. wrote, "I ordered a tuna sandwich with onions, lettuce, and tomatoes on wheat and it was delicious!"
Step Down Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.