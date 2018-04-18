Eats on the street: Chicago's top 6 food trucks, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. The Fat Shallot
Photo: Mark G./Yelp
Coming in at No. 1 is The Fat Shallot. It's the highest-rated food truck in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp.
Chef Sam Barron and wife Sarah Weitz started the truck after traveling the world honing their culinary skills. Serving made-to-order sandwiches like the BLT with bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado and truffle aioli on challah, and sides like spicy sesame fries, The Fat Shallot can be found on the road or in the Revival Food Hall in the Loop.
2. Beavers Coffee & Donuts
Nutella Dream and cinnamon sugar donuts. | Photo: Teri Y./Yelp
For sweets on the go, try Beavers Coffee & Donuts, which can also be found at the French Market at 131 N. Clinton St. in the West Loop. With 4.5 stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp, the food truck has proven to be a local favorite.
Serving made-from-scratch mini donuts and imported coffee, Beavers Coffee & Donuts will deliver to your office when you're in the need of a midday pick-me-up. Signature donut toppings include smores (chocolate and marshmallow sauces and graham cracker crumbs), Sweet Stache (honey and chopped pistashios) and the Funky Monkey (bananas and Nutella).
3. The Happy Lobster Truck
Photo: Shari B./Yelp
Coming off its win as the best food truck in aChicago Tribune poll, The Happy Lobster Truck wants to be "your Maine source of happiness." Often found in the Loop, Yelpers give the food truck 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews.
The three founders are longtime friends who decided to leave their desk jobs for the open road and a new culinary adventure. Both the "happy" and spicy "angry" rolls feature a healthy serving of Maine lobster meat on a house-baked roll. There's also lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac and cheese bites and a fried haddock sandwich.
4. Chicago Pizza Boss
Photo: Don K./Yelp
The mobile pizzeria Chicago Pizza Boss is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Painted to resemble the Italian flag, the truck offers an ever-changing selection of wood-fired pizzas and Italian street food.
The pizzas are made with a traditional Neapolitan-style dough that is proofed for over 48 hours, then topped with sauce from California tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, before taking a quick two-minute stop in the pizza oven.
5. Snix Snacks
Photo: Maria C./Yelp
Head over to Independence Park, at 3945 N. Springfield Ave., to find a little red trailer serving authentic Puerto Rican cuisine. Snix Snacks, which has earned five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, serves Puerto Rican favorites like arroz con gandules (yellow rice, pigeon peas and roasted pork), mini jibaritos (steak sandwiches between two flattened plantains) and pastelillos (meat pies).
6. The Corner Farmacy
Photo: The Corner Farmac/Yelp
And then there's The Corner Farmacy, a Chicago favorite with 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews. Featuring a rotating menu inspired by the week's harvest, this food truck serves up fresh farm fare, house-made nut milks and cold-pressed juices produced in small batches.
Breakfast is served all day and includes homemade granolas and an egg and bacon sandwich topped with goat cheese, arugula and peach rosemary preserves. On the spring and summer menu, look for glazed lamb skewers with feta, spicy shrimp gazpacho and a bruschetta grilled cheese.