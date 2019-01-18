FOOD & DRINK

Eco-conscious a.salon now open in Pilsen

Photo: a.salon/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new hair salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Pilsen, called a.salon, is located at 1301 W. 18th St. (between Loomis and Throop streets).

Chicago colorist Amy Moser and her husband are on a mission to simplify beauty, so they opened a.salon offering cuts for women, men and kids. But this spot also prides itself on being cruelty-free, vegan-friendly and good for the environment, stocking products from Kevin Murphy and Eleven Australia made with 100 percent recycled plastic.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Lauren M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Dec. 14, shared, "First off, I'd follow Amy anywhere, but I'm so happy she decided to open her own place. While it's new, a.salon is already amazing. The salon is dedicated to being eco-friendly without sacrificing awesome results."

And Laura I., wrote, "Get an appointment for highlights with Amy while you can still get in!"

Head on over to check it out: a.salon is open from noon-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
