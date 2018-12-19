Egg-O-Holic brings Indian fare to River West | Hoodline

Hungry? A new neighborhood Indian spot has you covered. The fresh addition to River West, called Egg-O-Holic, is located at 833 W. Chicago Ave.
Inspired by the owners' nostalgia for Egg Nights back in India, this River West spot is the eatery's second location and serves egg and other dishes with a mix of Indian spices. The menu features bhurjis, eggetizers, two types of sandwiches (egg grill and veggie-only grill) and dishes like chicken tangri.
You'll also find specials like an omelette stuffed with cheese and masala boiled eggs and an Indian version of grilled cheese (with veggies and Sriracha-flavored boiled egg). View the spot's complete offerings here.
The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Akash B., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 14, wrote, "This is very different than your typical Indian food spot and has great flavors. It's one of the few places in the city to serve true Indian Chai too! I particularly liked its bombay-style sandwiches and the bhurji, which has ground up hard boiled egg in a mix of indian spices."
Yelper Syed Q. added, "If you're an egg lover, then this is the place to go. Most of the menu items have egg in one form or the other. We ordered the red curry, French toast and lava pulao. This spot has amazing food and awesome customer service!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Egg-O-Holic is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
