Elevate your tailgate with Mexican-inspired fare

CHICAGO (WLS) --With football season in full swing, it's time to elevate your tailgate with a Mexican-spiced turkey burger.
Caitlin Meade from Ironside Bar & Galley in the city's River North neighborhood stopped by ABC7 to talk about the restaurant's favorite football team and their secret "Beverly Hills, 90210" basement pop-up bar.
For more information visit: http://ironsidechicago.com
Orange-Fig Mole
- 8 ounces of mole paste
- 1.5 cups of chicken stock
- 3/4 cup of orange juice
- 7 figs
Season to taste with salt
Put mole paste and figs into a robo coupe and blend until a paste. Put paste into a bowl and add chicken stock, orange juice, and salt to taste. Cover and put in fridge.
Pico De Gallo
- 9 tomatoes
- 4 jalapenos
- 1 red onion
- 6 cloves of garlic
- 3/4 cup of cilantro
- 1/4 cup of lime juice
- 1 teaspoon of cumin
Season to taste with salt
Dice tomatoes, Jalapenos, red onion and garlic. Put in bowl and add rest of ingredients. Stir and cover and put in fridge.
Guacamole
- 8 avocados
Season to taste with salt
Mash avocados together and stir in a cup of the pico de gallo
Mexican Spice Blend
- 1/4 cup of salt
- 1/4 cup of ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup of chili powder
- 1 cups of paprika
- 3/4 cup of cumin
- 1/4 cup of oregano
- 1 teaspoon of Cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup of onion powder
- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon of clove
- 1/3 cup of garlic powder
Mix all ingredients together
Turkey Burger Patty
- 5 pounds of ground turkey
- 1.5 cups of Panko Bread Crumbs
- 2 whole eggs
- 3/4 cup of Mexican spice blend
Mix all ingredients together and form into 7oz patties
Other Ingredients Needed
- 8 Jalapeno Ciabatta Rolls
- 8 ounces Cojita cheese
- 8 ounces of Pepper Jack Cheese
- 2 cups of crispy tortilla strips
Cooking Instructions
Head a frying pan with oil. Coat the turkey burgers in the Mexican spice blend. Cook the turkey burgers for six minutes on each side. Remove the burger from the frying pan. Put turkey burger on Ciabatta Roll. Top with orange fig mole, cojita cheese, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, and crispy tortilla strips. Eat and enjoy!