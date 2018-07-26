Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Cafe Revive, the newcomer is located at 51 S. Grove Ave.
The coffee shop's bakers arrive early to ensure customers are greeted with fresh muffins, biscuits, cookies and other baked goods, the business explains on its website. A wide selection of caffeinated coffee and espresso beverages are also on offer as well as free Wi-Fi.
Cafe Revive has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Timothy K., who reviewed the new spot on July 22, wrote, "This is a fantastic new cafe in Elgin! The people are fantastic, the coffee is excellent and the fresh bakery items are to die for. The coffee is roasted locally, and ingredients are also sourced locally."
And Rob E. wrote, "Really nice place on South Grove near the E. Chicago St. station. Wi-Fi. Indoor and outdoor seating. Good selection of hot and iced coffee and other drinks."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cafe Revive is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Elgin gets a new coffee shop: Cafe Revive
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News