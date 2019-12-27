Food & Drink

Entertaining for New Year's Eve tips and cocktail, mocktail recipes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trading in the Christmas trees for the confetti: It's party prep weekend for New Year's Eve and how about entertaining at home?

Amy Morton, owner of "The Barn Steakhouse", "Found Kitchen & Social House" and "Stop Island Social" joined ABC7 Friday morning.

Cocktails go hand in hand with New Year's Celebration, but then the trend in January is to go alcohol free. Morton shared two recipes for a cocktail and a mocktail.
MOCKTAIL: Blackened Lemonade
1.5 ounces Lemon Juice
1.5 ounces Simple Syrup
2 pinches or the tip of a small demitasse spoon of activated charcoal

Put all ingredients in mixing glass, add water, shake and pour. Float of lemon juice on top and garnish with a lemon wheel.

COCKTAIL: The Babbler
1.5 ounces Gin
1.5 ounces St. Germain or St. Elder
1.5 ounces fresh lime

Shake with ice, pour over rocks or straight up.

Links: https://www.thebarnsteakhouse.com,
www.foundkitchen.com,
www.stolpislandsocial.com.
