Etta debuts in Bucktown with rustic cuisine

A brand-new restaurant serving rustic cuisine like wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas and more has opened its doors in Bucktown. Located at 1840 W. North Ave., the newcomer is calledEtta, short for Henrietta.
With a menu from chef Danny Grant, formerly of Ria and Maple & Ash, look for notable options such as fire-baked focaccia with ricotta honey and truffle; arugula salad with ash goat cheese, white peaches, beets and candied walnuts; hearth-glazed spring lamb with summer squash; and saffron fettuccine with Manila clams. Pizzas include wild mushroom with goat cheese, pepperoni with Buffalo mozzarella, among others.
Thirsty? Numerous signature cocktails on offer, such as the boozy bourbon Banana Hammock with sherry or the rummy Have Mercy, which includes amaro, Jamaican bitters and scotch rinse. Check out the full menu here.
Etta has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Kelsey T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 16, wrote, "On top of just an amazing ambiance and great service, the food truly speaks for itself. Every single item we ate was so flavorful and perfectly cooked."
And Adam S. wrote, "Really fun experience! The menu is hit, fun twists and new items that you wouldn't normally see. Garganello pasta that was to die for! The space was open, airy and comfortable."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Etta is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
