If you haven't finished your Christmas shopping yet, there is still some time to get a holiday deal.European retailer vomFASS sells high-quality vinegars, oils and spirits in the Chicago area. The store joined ABC7 with some last-minute gift ideas.1 tablespoon Dijon mustard2 tablespoons vomFASS Fig Balsamic Star, plus additional 1 teaspoon for garnishsalt and pepper3 tablespoons vomFASS FassZination Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil4 slices of goat cheese, each about an inch thick1 teaspoon honey1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme5 ounces leafy greens, your choice, washed and chopped1 cup cherry tomatoesChopped herbs of your choice for garnish1. Make the dressing: Whisk together mustard and Fig Balsamic Star; add salt and pepper to taste. Add FassZination Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil, whisking continuously until incorporated.2. In a bowl, toss dressing with the salad greens until coated.3. Preheat a broiler. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and arrange the goat cheese slices on top.4. Spread the goat cheese slices evenly with honey and sprinkle with thyme. Caramelize under the broiler for a few minutes until lightly golden5. Divide salad mixture among four plates; top with goat cheese slices, cherry tomatoes and chopped herbs. Drizzle with remaining teaspoon of Fig Balsamic Star.