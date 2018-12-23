FOOD & DRINK

European retailer vomFASS offers unique, last-minute Christmas gift ideas

Still looking for holiday gifts? This European retailer in Chicago may have answers for you.

Rachel Davis
If you haven't finished your Christmas shopping yet, there is still some time to get a holiday deal.

European retailer vomFASS sells high-quality vinegars, oils and spirits in the Chicago area. The store joined ABC7 with some last-minute gift ideas.

Recipe:

Leafy Green Salad with Toasted Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons vomFASS Fig Balsamic Star, plus additional 1 teaspoon for garnish

salt and pepper

3 tablespoons vomFASS FassZination Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil

4 slices of goat cheese, each about an inch thick

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme

5 ounces leafy greens, your choice, washed and chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes

Chopped herbs of your choice for garnish

Preparation:

1. Make the dressing: Whisk together mustard and Fig Balsamic Star; add salt and pepper to taste. Add FassZination Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil, whisking continuously until incorporated.

2. In a bowl, toss dressing with the salad greens until coated.

3. Preheat a broiler. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and arrange the goat cheese slices on top.

4. Spread the goat cheese slices evenly with honey and sprinkle with thyme. Caramelize under the broiler for a few minutes until lightly golden

5. Divide salad mixture among four plates; top with goat cheese slices, cherry tomatoes and chopped herbs. Drizzle with remaining teaspoon of Fig Balsamic Star.

vomFASS Locations:

Chicago

Naperville
