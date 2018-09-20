FOOD & DRINK

Explore 3 new spots for burgers, baked goods and more in Elgin

Cafe Revive. | Photo: Timothy K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to check out the freshest food and drink establishments in Elgin? From a coffee shop and bakery to a hot dog shop, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open near you.

Tj's Bar and Grill



Photo: anne c./Yelp

Tj's Bar and Grill is a sports bar and restaurant featuring custom bleacher seating, televisions tuned to sporting events and over 30 beer offerings. It's located at 3145 Highway 20th.

Owner Terry Diegel told the Chicago Daily Herald that the bar's sound system allows patrons to use the AudioFetch smartphone app and free Wi-Fi to connect to the flat-screen TVs and listen to games.

Expect a wide range of fare options including appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, salads, tacos and entrees. Specific menu options include short rib poutine with beer-battered fries, beef and Wisconsin cheese curds; the 4-Alarm Burger with Sriracha aioli, lettuce and tomato on brioche; and the three-taco dinner with choice of protein. Check out the menu here.

Cafe Revive
Photo: timothy k./Yelp
Cafe Revive is a new bakery and coffee shop at 51 S. Grove Ave. With five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.

The shop's bakers arrive early to ensure customers are greeted with fresh muffins, biscuits, cookies and other baked goods, the business explains on its website. Looking for a quick pick-me-up? A wide variety of espressos and other caffeinated beverages are on offer. Cafe Revive also features an outdoor patio, free Wi-Fi and a number of outlets to help keep customers connected.

Legit Dogs & Ice



Photo: vanessa r./Yelp

Stop by 51 S. Grove Ave. and you'll find Legit Dogs & Ice, a new spot for hot dogs and shaved ice. This business has both a brick-and-mortar location and a food truck specializing in gourmet hot dogs from Ream's Meat Market in Elburn. Also on offer are a wide variety of Hawaiian shaved ice flavors and ice cream soda floats.

The physical location features a punk-rock atmosphere, rotating hot dog selections, video games and a larger menu. Look for The Classic, a beef dog with yellow mustard and tomatoes sprinkled with celery salt; the Sleeping with the Enemy, a cheese-stuffed hot dog with mozzarella and peppers; and the Remember Halloween, a chicken hot dog with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and ranch. Here's the menu.
