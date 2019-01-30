FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 3 best inexpensive diners in Elgin

Ray's Family Restaurant. | Photo: Tish D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top diners around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Elgin, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Ray's Family Restaurant



Photo: tim h./Yelp

Topping the list is Ray's Family Restaurant. Located at 801 Saint Charles St., the diner and breakfast spot is the highest rated low-priced diner in Elgin, boasting 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp.

Try the Grand Slam breakfast with two pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon, or opt for the roasted turkey with a white gravy and cranberry sauce. (View the full menu here.)

2. Baker Hill Pancake House



Photo: eneida a./Yelp

Next up is Baker Hill Pancake House, situated at 1279 Dundee Ave. With four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp, the diner and breakfast spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The diner offers hash brown skillets, crepes, salads, wraps, pasta and more. (View the menu here.)

3. Lark and Owl



Photo: jp p./Yelp

Lark And Owl, located at 219 Walnut Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly diner and traditional American spot four stars out of 24 reviews.

Try the biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, country fried steak and more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineElgin
FOOD & DRINK
Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Chicago
Are these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?
Sarah Spain shares Game Day recipes with Sara Lee Premium Meats
Ring in the Year of the Pig with Chicago's best Chinese restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold, Wind Chill Warning in effect
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold, evening snow Thursday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Human-trafficking sting leads to 339 arrests
6 hospitalized after CO leak in Marquette Park home
VIDEO: Mom, baby separated at US-Mexico border reunite
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Show More
Ariana Grande's new Japanese tattoo has a typo
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Daughter: Hospital dumps woman with dementia outside locked care facility
More News