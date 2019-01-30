Explore the 3 best inexpensive diners in Elgin

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Elgin, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Ray's Family Restaurant
Photo: tim h./Yelp
Topping the list is Ray's Family Restaurant. Located at 801 Saint Charles St., the diner and breakfast spot is the highest rated low-priced diner in Elgin, boasting 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp.
Try the Grand Slam breakfast with two pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon, or opt for the roasted turkey with a white gravy and cranberry sauce. (View the full menu here.)
2. Baker Hill Pancake House
Photo: eneida a./Yelp
Next up is Baker Hill Pancake House, situated at 1279 Dundee Ave. With four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp, the diner and breakfast spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.
The diner offers hash brown skillets, crepes, salads, wraps, pasta and more. (View the menu here.)
3. Lark and Owl
Photo: jp p./Yelp
Lark And Owl, located at 219 Walnut Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly diner and traditional American spot four stars out of 24 reviews.
Try the biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, country fried steak and more.