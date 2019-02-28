Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Chicago

Luna Empanada Shop
Photo: luna empanada shop/Yelp
New to 6011 W. Irving Park Road in Portage Park is Luna Empanada Shop, a Colombian spot, offering sandwiches and empanadas.
The business has been offering Colombian dishes through five generations. Try the Havana, with mojo-braised pork shoulder, ham, pickle, Swiss cheese, diced pickles and mustard pressed on French bread. Sides include fried plantains, French fries and yucca fries. (View the full menu here.)
Lucky Strike Social
Photo: lucky strike social/Yelp
Lucky Strike Social is a bowling alley and traditional American spot that recently opened at 1027 W. Addison St., Suite A201 in Wrigleyville. The business has multiple locations across the country. In addition to eight alleys, you'll also find ping pong and billiards tables.
The venue offers a fun place to get your game on, socialize, enjoy music and more. On the menu, you'll find starters like smoked gouda macaroni and cheese bites and Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, plus salads, sandwiches, wings, burgers and pizza. Several craft cocktails, as well as wine and beer, are on tap. (Check out the menu here.)
Tailored Strength
Photo: tailored strength/Yelp
Wander over to 1452 N. Milwaukee Ave., Floor 1 in Wicker Park and you'll find Tailored Strength, a personal training spot.
The business offers one-on-one and small-group training. Each trainer-client relationship begins with a full intake consultation, which includes an exercise screening (FMS), health history, personal goal setting and discussion about expectations.
Owner Ryan Taylor'sphilosophy is,"Strength training is the vehicle used to unify and nurture the never-ending pursuit to better oneself, both inside and out."
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.