Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Elgin

Kubo Sushi and Saki Lounge
70 S. Grove Ave.
Photo: sarah s./Yelp
Kubo Sushi and Saki Lounge is a sushi bar.
The restaurant offers a variety of signature rolls. Try the California with crab and avocado, or the Aloha roll with tuna and mango. (View the menu here.)
It's off to a solid start, with a 3.5-star rating out of six Yelp reviews.
Yelper Christine G., who reviewed it on Dec. 20, wrote, "This is an amazing place and such a wonderful addition to Elgin! We have already been there twice and the food is fantastic. The sushi is super fresh, flavorful and imaginative. You can tell how much love is put into their food and overall experience."
L M. added, "This place is outstanding! I'm so happy to have a great local sushi spot!"
The new spot has yet to post its hours online.
Bricks Wood Fired Pizza
64 S. Grove Ave.
Photo: Dan n./Yelp
Bricks Wood Fired Pizza is a new Italian spot, offering salads, sandwiches, pizza and more.
Try the artichoke, pesto and grilled peppers pizza, or opt for the prosciutto and baby spinach. The restaurant also offers gluten-free crust. (Check out the full menu here.)
The new pizza place is proving to be popular so far with six Yelp reviews putting it at four stars.
Yelper K C., who was the first to review it on Nov. 24, said, "New place in downtown Elgin. Great wood fired Neapolitan-style pizza! Soft crust with large crusty ends. Sandwiches, bar and salads too. Watch them cook your pizza! Five TVs, if you are so inclined!"
Rebecca B. noted, "I was very impressed with this establishment! I ordered the ham and Swiss sandwich, which came with lettuce and tomatoes on french bread, and it was absolutely amazing! Not only was the food good, but the service was amazing as well!"
The pizzeria is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
MOD Pizza
1190 S. Randall Road
Photo: mod pizza/Yelp
MOD Pizza is a new spot to score fast food pizza.
Try the Tristan pizza with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and pesto. Or the Deluxe salad with chicken, salami, green bell peppers, tomatoes, olives and Parmesan. You can also build your own pizza or salad for a base cost (toppings do not increase the price).
It's off to an uneven start, with three stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, but it's still early days.
Madison K., who reviewed it on Oct. 7, wrote, "A standard pizza costs only about $9 and you can get unlimited toppings without increasing the price! So many yummy toppings too, including whole cloves of roast garlic. The staff was truly so welcoming and the wait time was really reasonable."
Scott R., however, said, "A step down from frozen pizza! We thought we would give it a try after seeing pictures online--cool concept, but that's about it!"
It's open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.