Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Chicago

Loft Twelve Salon
2301 N. Clark St., Loft 12, Lincoln Park
Photo: loft twelve salon/Yelp
Loft Twelve Salon is a hair salon.
The salon offers men and women haircuts, blowouts, styling, coloring and more.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp thus far, the new spot is getting rave feedback from its clientele.
Susan F., who reviewed it on Jan. 26, said, "Taking the time to tend to what my hair needs--whether it be more blonde, more dimension, less dead ends, more love in general--they always deliver. Engaged in conversation, these two women care so much about their clients."
Drop in and check it out: it's open from noon-9 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Galleria Market On State
440 N. State St., Near North
Photo: Galleria Market on State/Yelp
Galleria Market On State is a deli and breakfast spot.
The restaurant offers a turkey breast sandwich with provolone cheese, mustard and mayonnaise, a chicken curry sandwich with celery, dried cranberries and a curry sauce and more. It's got items ready to-go in a case, plus breakfast fare that includes yogurt parfaits, baked goods and coffees.
It's getting positive attention thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kristen O., who reviewed it on Jan. 9, wrote, "Delicious, fresh, big sandwich for $7! I wandered in today and had the Hubbard Street Turkey on multigrain with added giardiniera. Totally accommodating of changes and additions. Owner seemed really sweet."
The new eatery is open for business from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Nic's Organic Fast Food
180 N. La Salle St., The Loop
Photo: naywri w./Yelp
Nic's Organic Fast Food is a spot to score fast food and more.
The menu is entirely organic, offering a lettuce bun burger, gluten-free chicken nuggets, vanilla soft serve ice cream and more.
It's getting solid feedback from local diners, with 3.5 stars out of four Yelp reviews.
Tyeisha C., who reviewed it on Jan. 18, said, "Absolutely amazing! Food is delicious and the customer service is great. I've been longing for the city to have an organic fast food place and my prayers have been answered!"
It's open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on the weekend.)