Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Chicago

Windy City Cigar Lounge

King Pho 2

Laser Illinois

Want to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a new cigar lounge to a laser hair removal spot, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open their doors recently.Now open at 4310 S. Prairie in the Bronzeville is Windy City Cigar Lounge , a cigar bar.Enjoy fine cigars and gather with friends to watch the game. Yelpers appreciate this spot's relaxed vibes and grand space, which includes a game room, a member's lounge, a large patio, six big-screen TVs and more.Now open at 5659 N. Lincoln Ave., Unit 2 in Arcadia Terrace is King Pho 2 , a Vietnamese spot.Following the restaurant's original location in Forest Glen, King Pho 2 offers a wide variety of appetizers, bahn mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle bowls, pho and Vietnamese entrees. (View the full menu here .)New to 3601 W. Devon Ave., Suite 105 in Pulaski Park is Laser Illinois , a laser hair removal spot.Yelpers rave about owner Maryam Shamon's personable service and focus on educating patients about treatments and self-care. It offers hair removal for all skin types, facials, microdermabrasion treatments and other services.