Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Chicago

Windy City Cigar Lounge
PHOTO: ANTHONY P./YELP
Now open at 4310 S. Prairie in the Bronzeville is Windy City Cigar Lounge, a cigar bar.
Enjoy fine cigars and gather with friends to watch the game. Yelpers appreciate this spot's relaxed vibes and grand space, which includes a game room, a member's lounge, a large patio, six big-screen TVs and more.
King Pho 2
Photo: RACHEL R./Yelp
Now open at 5659 N. Lincoln Ave., Unit 2 in Arcadia Terrace is King Pho 2, a Vietnamese spot.
Following the restaurant's original location in Forest Glen, King Pho 2 offers a wide variety of appetizers, bahn mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle bowls, pho and Vietnamese entrees. (View the full menu here.)
Laser Illinois
Photo: Laser Illinois/Yelp
New to 3601 W. Devon Ave., Suite 105 in Pulaski Park is Laser Illinois, a laser hair removal spot.
Yelpers rave about owner Maryam Shamon's personable service and focus on educating patients about treatments and self-care. It offers hair removal for all skin types, facials, microdermabrasion treatments and other services.