FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Chicago

Windy City Cigar Lounge. | Photo: Anthony P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a new cigar lounge to a laser hair removal spot, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open their doors recently.

Windy City Cigar Lounge



PHOTO: ANTHONY P./YELP

Now open at 4310 S. Prairie in the Bronzeville is Windy City Cigar Lounge, a cigar bar.

Enjoy fine cigars and gather with friends to watch the game. Yelpers appreciate this spot's relaxed vibes and grand space, which includes a game room, a member's lounge, a large patio, six big-screen TVs and more.

King Pho 2



Photo: RACHEL R./Yelp

Now open at 5659 N. Lincoln Ave., Unit 2 in Arcadia Terrace is King Pho 2, a Vietnamese spot.

Following the restaurant's original location in Forest Glen, King Pho 2 offers a wide variety of appetizers, bahn mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle bowls, pho and Vietnamese entrees. (View the full menu here.)

Laser Illinois



Photo: Laser Illinois/Yelp

New to 3601 W. Devon Ave., Suite 105 in Pulaski Park is Laser Illinois, a laser hair removal spot.

Yelpers rave about owner Maryam Shamon's personable service and focus on educating patients about treatments and self-care. It offers hair removal for all skin types, facials, microdermabrasion treatments and other services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
German comfort food, jibaritos and more: What's trending on Chicago's food scene?
French delicacies and Mexican carnitas: What's trending on Chicago's food scene?
Italian farmers pour milk onto roads in protest
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke's wife speaks out after former CPD officer beaten in Conn. prison
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Illinois minimum wage bill raising hourly rate to $15 passes House
SEE INSIDE: Al Capone's home on Chicago's South Side for sale
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Woman punched, kicked on Red Line train near Addison stop
Spring Training 2019: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
Show More
Jussie Smollett: 'I am not weak'
Woman fatally struck by CTA train at Clinton
VIDEO: Woman dragged in violent purse snatching
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Teen dies playing 'choking game'
More News