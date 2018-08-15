Explore the 3 newest businesses to launch in Chicago

Bulerias Tapas Bar
Photo: John c./Yelp
New to 2507 W. North Ave. in Humboldt Park is Bulerias Tapas Bar, a tapas bar and authentic Spanish spot. The expansive menu offers brunch, lunch and dinner fare in addition to libations and other beverages.
Look out for bacon wrapped shrimp, chorizo with housemade potatoes, chicken parmesan and grilled salmon with Spanish saffron rice, asparagus and artichoke. The full menu can be seen here.
Core Juice Bar
Photo: core juice bar/Yelp
Stop by 3924 S. Archer Ave. in Brighton Park and you'll find Core Juice Bar. This is the second location for the business, which offers fresh-pressed smoothies and juices as well as milkshakes, acai bowls and protein power bowls. It shares space with the Core Supplements store, which sells workout supplements, bars and drinks.
Shinya Ramen House
Photo: w c./Yelp
Shinya Ramen House is a cocktail bar, offering ramen and more, that recently opened its doors at 3240 S. Halsted St. in Bridgeport. Look for a variety of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen options, as well as appetizers such as chicken wings, egg rolls and other nibbles. Libations include beer and signature cocktails.
Jay S., who visited Shinya Ramen House on Aug. 7 said, "Very good. We were pleasantly surprised by this new place in Bridgeport. Can't wait to try it again and get more variety. Nice atmosphere, good service, good food."