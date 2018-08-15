FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 3 newest businesses to launch in Chicago

Photo: Shiny Ramen House/Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to find out about the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a new bar to a juice shop, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to land around town.

Bulerias Tapas Bar



Photo: John c./Yelp

New to 2507 W. North Ave. in Humboldt Park is Bulerias Tapas Bar, a tapas bar and authentic Spanish spot. The expansive menu offers brunch, lunch and dinner fare in addition to libations and other beverages.

Look out for bacon wrapped shrimp, chorizo with housemade potatoes, chicken parmesan and grilled salmon with Spanish saffron rice, asparagus and artichoke. The full menu can be seen here.

Core Juice Bar



Photo: core juice bar/Yelp

Stop by 3924 S. Archer Ave. in Brighton Park and you'll find Core Juice Bar. This is the second location for the business, which offers fresh-pressed smoothies and juices as well as milkshakes, acai bowls and protein power bowls. It shares space with the Core Supplements store, which sells workout supplements, bars and drinks.

Shinya Ramen House



Photo: w c./Yelp

Shinya Ramen House is a cocktail bar, offering ramen and more, that recently opened its doors at 3240 S. Halsted St. in Bridgeport. Look for a variety of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen options, as well as appetizers such as chicken wings, egg rolls and other nibbles. Libations include beer and signature cocktails.

Jay S., who visited Shinya Ramen House on Aug. 7 said, "Very good. We were pleasantly surprised by this new place in Bridgeport. Can't wait to try it again and get more variety. Nice atmosphere, good service, good food."
