Food & Drink

Explore the 4 newest businesses to launch in Chicago

Turkitch. | Photo: Yener O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a new Asian restaurant to a day spa, read on to see the newest spots to arrive around town.


Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink





Photo: Alexandra M. /Yelp

Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink is a bar and New American spot that recently opened at 1846 W. Division St. in Wicker Park. The restaurant specializes in American food, cocktails and desserts. On the menu, look for the walleye, mussels, bucatini and beef short rib. It also has an on-site flower shop. (View the menu here.)

Turkitch




Photo: Ozkan Y./Yelp

Stroll past 565 W. Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park and you'll find Turkitch, a Turkish breakfast and brunch spot. Turkitch serves a variety of pastries and desserts. On the menu, look for the waffle with fruit toppings, baklava and stuffed breads.

Bliss Resto




Photo: Bliss Resto /Yelp

Bliss Resto is a sushi bar, Thai and Japanese spot that's made its debut at 1522 W. Montrose Ave. in Ravenswood. The new spot specializes in Asian and American fusion. The menu offers everything from spicy miso ramen and maki to beef short ribs and grilled salmon. (Check out the menu here.)

Freeze & Float




PHOTO: FREEZE & FLOAT/YELP

New to 371 W. Ontario St. in River North is Freeze & Float, a day and float spa and meditation center. The new spa offers floatation therapy, a whole-body cryosauna, and infrared saunas. It also offers skin care treatments like facials, microdermabrasion and dermaplaning.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohoodline
TOP STORIES
Lawyers release list of Illinois Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct
Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckinkle to square off in ABC7 mayoral forum
PAWS Chicago offering free adoptions for adult dogs for 1 day only
Sneak Peek: 2019 Season White Sox Menu
New postpartum drug gives moms hope
Preschoolers allegedly punished by standing naked in closet
Gov. Pritzker, Illinois State Police announce action on DNA testing delays
Show More
Chicagoan to summit Everest, raise money for children's hospital
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with evening showers
Lollapalooza 2019 lineup revealed: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to play festival
Floyd Brown pleads not guilty in deputy shooting death
Chelsea Clinton visits Chicago laundromat to unveil reading space
More TOP STORIES News