Explore the 4 newest businesses to launch in Chicago

Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink
Photo: Alexandra M. /Yelp
Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink is a bar and New American spot that recently opened at 1846 W. Division St. in Wicker Park. The restaurant specializes in American food, cocktails and desserts. On the menu, look for the walleye, mussels, bucatini and beef short rib. It also has an on-site flower shop. (View the menu here.)
Turkitch
Photo: Ozkan Y./Yelp
Stroll past 565 W. Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park and you'll find Turkitch, a Turkish breakfast and brunch spot. Turkitch serves a variety of pastries and desserts. On the menu, look for the waffle with fruit toppings, baklava and stuffed breads.
Bliss Resto
Photo: Bliss Resto /Yelp
Bliss Resto is a sushi bar, Thai and Japanese spot that's made its debut at 1522 W. Montrose Ave. in Ravenswood. The new spot specializes in Asian and American fusion. The menu offers everything from spicy miso ramen and maki to beef short ribs and grilled salmon. (Check out the menu here.)
Freeze & Float
PHOTO: FREEZE & FLOAT/YELP
New to 371 W. Ontario St. in River North is Freeze & Float, a day and float spa and meditation center. The new spa offers floatation therapy, a whole-body cryosauna, and infrared saunas. It also offers skin care treatments like facials, microdermabrasion and dermaplaning.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.