Explore the 4 newest businesses to launch in Chicago

Looking to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a new Asian restaurant to a day spa, read on to see the newest spots to arrive around town. Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink is a bar and New American spot that recently opened at 1846 W. Division St. in Wicker Park. The restaurant specializes in American food, cocktails and desserts. On the menu, look for the walleye, mussels, bucatini and beef short rib. It also has an on-site flower shop. (View the menu here .)Stroll past 565 W. Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park and you'll find Turkitch , a Turkish breakfast and brunch spot. Turkitch serves a variety of pastries and desserts. On the menu, look for the waffle with fruit toppings, baklava and stuffed breads. Bliss Resto is a sushi bar, Thai and Japanese spot that's made its debut at 1522 W. Montrose Ave. in Ravenswood. The new spot specializes in Asian and American fusion. The menu offers everything from spicy miso ramen and maki to beef short ribs and grilled salmon. (Check out the menu here .)New to 371 W. Ontario St. in River North is Freeze & Float , a day and float spa and meditation center. The new spa offers floatation therapy, a whole-body cryosauna, and infrared saunas. It also offers skin care treatments like facials, microdermabrasion and dermaplaning.---