Explore the 4 top spots in Chicago's Printers Row neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Printers Row, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. First Draft
Photo: lori l./Yelp
Topping the list is sports bar First Draft. Located at 649 S. Clark St. (between Polk and Harrison streets.), it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 426 reviews on Yelp.
This spot combines a variety of craft beer selections, plus liquor and wine, with comfort food. Notable menu options include the First Draft burger with bacon, beer cheese, caramelized onions and a fried egg; the meat lover's pizza with prosciutto, pepperoni and sausage; and pork or chicken tacos. Check out the website for a full list offerings.
2. Sofi Restaurant
Photo: Joan E./Yelp
Next up is Italian spot Sofi Restaurant, situated at 616 S. Dearborn St. (between Polk and Harrison streets). With four stars out of 314 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Courtesy of Milan-born chef Maurizio Michi, Sofi offers authentic pastas made in-house daily and other classic Italian dishes, such as braised short ribs, veal chops and stews. Seafood, steaks and other protein-centric dishes are also on offer. The wine list is comprised mainly of wine from Italian vineyards with some exceptions from California. Here's the full menu.
3. Half Sour
Photo: tim m./Yelp
Half Sour, a cocktail bar and high-end deli, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 99 Yelp reviews. Head over to 755 S. Clark St. (between Polk and Harrison streets.) to see for yourself.
Half Sour serves up Jewish deli favorites with a modern twist. Look for the latkes complete with charred scallion, creme fraiche, apple sauce; and hot honey and mushroom barley soup with horseradish, sour cream and chives. Bagels and schmears, sandwiches and heartier entrees are also on offer. You can check out the full menu here.
4. Printers Row Wine Shop
Photo: Brie G./Yelp
Finally, there's Printers Row Wine Shop, a local favorite with four stars out of 92 reviews. Stop by 719 S. Dearborn St. (between Harrison and Polk streets) to hit up the shop to score beer, wine, spirits and more next time you're in the neighborhood.
Since 2004, the team at Printers Row has been constantly sampling wines to ensure its selection offers customers "wines that are unique, varietally correct and are the best possible match for you," according to its website. Also expect a variety of craft beers, ciders and liquors for purchase, and Friday evening tasting sessions.