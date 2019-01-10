Explore the 5 freshest new businesses to debut in Chicago

The Stockyard Coffeehouse
558 W. 37th St., Bridgeport
Photo: AMANDA L./Yelp
The Stockyard Coffeehouse is a spot to score coffee, tea and more.
At this family run spot, you'll find local coffee brand Big Shoulders and specialty coffees, plus pastries, soups and sandwiches. Menu items include the Mexican mocha, avocado toast and the ham and egg sandwich on a bagel.
With five stars out of three Yelp reviews, it's getting positive feedback from customers so far.
Amanda L., who reviewed it on Jan. 6, said, "I love seeing a new coffee shop pop up in my native neighborhood! I stopped in a few days back and had some wonderful Big Shoulders coffee. Love the friendly service and smiles from the staff. Very reasonably priced."
Arnie R. added, "Brand new coffee shop in Bridgeport. Excellent coffee. I had the Mexican mocha and vanilla latte. Both were to die for. They have some sandwiches and soup."
Stop in and check it out: The Stockyard Coffeehouse is open from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
Yokocho
1742 W. Division Back Alley, Wicker Park
Photo: YOKOCHO/Yelp
Yokocho is a cocktail bar and Japanese spot, offering tapas and more.
At the Japanese alleyway bar, you'll find small bites--like the grilled shrimp, spicy miso chicken wings and chili cucumber--that pair well with cocktails, sake, wine or beer.
Notable cocktails include the Momo Fizz (vodka, cava and peach bitters) and the Ume Smash (spicy Akashi ume whisky and Akashi white oak whisky). On weekends, the spot sports a DJ spinning retro Japanese funk on vinyl.
With five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
Yelper Jazz S. wrote, "Do you want to experience that fleeting feeling of being lost in a foreign Asian country and walking into the nearest warm establishment for an intimate drink? That's the kind of ambiance Yokocho gives off."
And Laura G. said, "The atmosphere is pretty great for getting drinks and chatting with friends. The Japanese fusion menu has small bites and different flavors for really anyone."
Yokocho is open from 7-11 p.m. on Wednesday, 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, and 6 p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)
Mikkey's Retro Grill
8126 S. Stony Island, Avalon Park
PHOTO: MIKKEY'S RETRO GRILL/YELP
Mikkey's Retro Grill Stony Island is a spot to score burgers and more. This is the sister location for the retro-style eatery, which first opened in Hyde Park.
You'll find cheeseburgers, salmon burgers and turkey burgers, plus wings that come in 15 flavors. Complement any meal with fries and a shake. This spot caters to vegans as well, offering options like the chipotle black bean veggie burger and also has dairy-free desserts like the peanut butter Oreo shake. (Check out the menu here.)
It's off to a solid start with Yelpers, having earned a 3.5-star rating so far.
Alvin R., who was among the first to review it on Dec. 19, said, "Jerk BBQ Wings were a hit. Also got the Joe's double cheese, which was good. I've been to the Hyde Park location, so I already knew what to expect. I'm glad this location has a parking lot. Excellent service, excellent food."
Keya O. added, "I went around lunchtime and the line went fairly quick. The food is cooked fresh to order. I didn't mind waiting 10 minutes. The service is great."
It's open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 5 p.m.-midnight on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Fatpour Tap Works
2206 S. Indiana Ave., Near Southside
PHOTO: FATPOUR TAPWORKS/YELP
Fatpour Tap Works is a new bar and breakfast and brunch spot, offering pizza and more.
Get plenty of comfort from the Southern-inspired menu featuring items like the Trainwreck grilled cheese, maple bacon burger, bacon meatballs and chicken & waffle bites. Enjoy your entree with one of its 200 beer options. (See this spot's offerings here.)
It's proving popular so far, with four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Ashley K., who reviewed it on Jan. 2, said, "Had a great evening here. The servers were so fantastic,. Made sure all guests had what they wanted. The cocktails were fantastic and the pizza was so good. The best bartender I ever met. Highly recommend."
K. T. noted, "This place is awesome! Plenty of TVs to watch the game in a bright and open space with lots of seating and a great menu. We had the breakfast nachos with chorizo and they were delicious!"
Hungry? It's open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Bar Sotano
443 N. Clark St., Near North
Photo: MICHAELANGELO V./Yelp
Bar Sotano is a cocktail bar and New Mexican spot. Bar Sotano, the latest endeavor by celebrity chef and restaurateur Rick Bayless, is a casual mezcal speakeasy that specializes in agave cocktails and modern Mexican street food, Chicago Now reports.
On the menu, there's a wide selection of mezcal drinks, plus beer, wine and other specialty cocktails, mostly made with tequila, rum or vodka. The varied menu has everything from oysters and seafood cocktails to larger selections like Mexican paella with chicken, shrimp and poblano tomatoes. (View the full menu here.)
It's getting solid feedback from its clientele with a 3.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Adriana A., who reviewed it on Jan. 2, wrote, "I had high expectations for this place and I am happy to report it delivered! Yes, drinks are a bit pricey, but this is River North and you are paying for quality. We also tried their take on charcuterie and the carnitas spread with pickled feet, which was absolutely delicious!"
Dina E. noted, "Generous variety of Mezcal tastings with a waitstaff who knows their stuff! Speakeasy with a vibrant pulse, low light, cozy, low ceiling atmosphere with a great variety of quality tunes."
The new spot has yet to post its hours online.