Food & Drink

Explore the 5 most popular spots in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood

Rollapalooza. | Photo: Angela P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to uncover all that Lakeview has to offer? Get to know this Chicago neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from sushi to steaks.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lakeview, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.


1. Rollapalooza




Photo: Christopher V./Yelp

Topping the list is sushi bar and Japanese spot Rollapalooza. Located at 3344 N. Halsted St. (between Buckingham Place and Roscoe Street.), it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 422 reviews on Yelp.

2. Curry Point




Photo: Paulina K./Yelp

Next up is Indian spot Curry Point, situated at 3913 N. Sheridan Road (between Sheffield Avenue and Dakin Street). With four stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Home Bistro




Photo: Home Bistro/Yelp

Home Bistro, a New American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 916 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3404 N. Halsted St. (between Roscoe Street and Newport Avenue.) to see for yourself.

4. Tango Sur




Photo: Emily Y./Yelp

Check out Tango Sur, which has earned four stars out of 2,234 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse and Latin American and Argentine spot at 3763 N. Southport Ave. (between Waveland Avenue and Grace Street).

5. Panes Bread Cafe




Photo: Caroline B./Yelp

And then there's Panes Bread Cafe, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 714 reviews. Stop by 3002 N. Sheffield Ave. (between Nelson Street and Wellington Avenue) to hit up the spot to score sandwiches, desserts and salads next time you're in the neighborhood.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohoodline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News