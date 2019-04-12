Explore the 5 most popular spots in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lakeview, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Rollapalooza
Photo: Christopher V./Yelp
Topping the list is sushi bar and Japanese spot Rollapalooza. Located at 3344 N. Halsted St. (between Buckingham Place and Roscoe Street.), it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 422 reviews on Yelp.
2. Curry Point
Photo: Paulina K./Yelp
Next up is Indian spot Curry Point, situated at 3913 N. Sheridan Road (between Sheffield Avenue and Dakin Street). With four stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Home Bistro
Photo: Home Bistro/Yelp
Home Bistro, a New American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 916 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3404 N. Halsted St. (between Roscoe Street and Newport Avenue.) to see for yourself.
4. Tango Sur
Photo: Emily Y./Yelp
Check out Tango Sur, which has earned four stars out of 2,234 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse and Latin American and Argentine spot at 3763 N. Southport Ave. (between Waveland Avenue and Grace Street).
5. Panes Bread Cafe
Photo: Caroline B./Yelp
And then there's Panes Bread Cafe, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 714 reviews. Stop by 3002 N. Sheffield Ave. (between Nelson Street and Wellington Avenue) to hit up the spot to score sandwiches, desserts and salads next time you're in the neighborhood.
---
