Explore the newest businesses to open in Chicago

Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House
5454 N. Harlem Ave., Norwood Park
Photo: cozy corner restaurant & pancake house/Yelp
Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House is a new breakfast and traditional American spot. This is the restaurant's fourth location in the Chicago area, with the other three located in Logan Square, Hermosa Park and Edgewater.
The breakfast spot offers egg platters, omelettes, egg Benedicts, Mexican breakfast classics, pancake stacks and more. (Check out the full menu here.)
It's off to a good start with locals with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far.
Yelper Rmn R., who reviewed it on Dec. 16, said, "Chilaquiles were tasty and the salsa verde was great. Steak was cooked well. Our over easy eggs were nice and runny. The strawberry banana french toast was semi-sweet, which I like. They were pretty fluffy and filling. Very good. Also, the coffee was smooth and roasty with hints oh hazelnut, I think. Didn't have that burnt taste that other places have with low quality coffee."
Elizabeth K. noted, "So glad this place finally opened. The mascarpone pancakes are out of this world. Fast, friendly service. Will definitely be back!"
Stop in and check it out: it's open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Brothers and Sisters
2119 W. Chicago Ave., West Town
Photo: brothers and sisters/Yelp
Brothers and Sisters is a New American spot, offering specialty food and more.
Try the steel cut oats with pecans and coconut, or opt for the lamb meatballs with a dijon sauce. (View the full menu here.)
It's received rave attention thus far, earning a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Kate F., who reviewed it on Dec. 16, said, "A neighborhood gem. Great wine selection, cheese, meats, sandwiches and a cute little menu if you decide to dine in. The coffee is top notch and the staff couldn't be sweeter. Don't miss the whitefish salad--it's the best that I've ever had."
And David J. wrote, "I had the creamy egg sandwich or something like that and it was very filling and delicious. The Ruby Creamery blend is one of the best coffees I've ever tasted. It was too early for me to imbibe, but they have a great selection of wines, cheeses and beers as well."
Brothers and Sisters is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Le Macaron French Pastries
958 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park
Photo: le macaron french pastries/Yelp
Le Macaron French Pastries is a patisserie/cake shop, offering gelato, coffee, tea and more.
The shop offers various flavors of macarons, including bubble gum, Bailey's, pumpkin and more.
With 3.5 stars out of three Yelp reviews, it appears to be popular with local diners.
Anna Rose G., who reviewed it on Dec. 16., said, "Super cute and quaint store atmosphere. I'm not a macaron aficionado, but these were the bomb. It was like this right mix of crunchy, dense, rich and moist that I had never experienced before."
Samantha L. noted, "We were treated to a sample of their mint macarons during opening week and ended up leaving with the salted caramel and the gingerbread. Both were flavorful and beautiful."
The new spot is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.