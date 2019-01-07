Explore the top 5 soul food spots in Chicago

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Feed
Photo: C.C. H./Yelp
Topping the list is Feed. Located at 2803 W. Chicago Ave. (between Mozart Street and California Avenue) in the Humboldt Park, the diner and Southern food spot is the highest rated soul food restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 600 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll find options like the pulled pork sandwich, fried catfish and fried chicken. Complement your meal with sides like corn pudding, cheesy grits, collard greens and mac and cheese. (See this spot's full offerings here.)
Dan B., who reviewed it on Oct. 9, said, "This place is amazing! If you want good, old fashioned home cooked food at a great price, come to Feed! You won't be disappointed. The chicken is moist and flavorful inside and out. We had the corn pudding, potato salad and collard greens, and it was all to die for!"
2. Soule
Photo: Phil P./Yelp
Next up is West Town's Soule, situated at 1931 W. Chicago Ave. (between Damen and Wolcott avenues). With 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole and soul food spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Chef and owner Bridgette Harris's menu features favorites like fried chicken, crab legs and New Orleans barbecue shrimp. Save room for the banana pudding cake or peach cobbler. At this BYOB spot, enjoy your meal with punch, Southern sweet tea and lemonade, or your own beer and wine.
Julie P., who reviewed it on Nov. 10, wrote, "Small but elegant restaurant with white tables and white booths. The atmosphere felt more like a fancy family get-together with everyone laidback and friendly. Food was ridiculously mouthwatering. Hard to choose because everything looked so delicious."
3. Pearl's Southern Comfort
Photo: AN P./Yelp
Pearl's Southern Comfort, located at 5352 N. Broadway St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, Southern and soul food spot four stars out of 388 reviews.
According to the Chicago Reader, this Edgewater eatery is named after the great grandmother of owner Danny Beck. Shareable items include Cajun crawfish cheesecake; pimento cheese spread with herbed toast; and boudin ball. Main dishes include the Louisiana jambalaya, which is made with andouille sausage and Crystal hot sauce. (View the complete menu here.)
Yelper Damir A. said, "For whatever reason, there don't seem to be too many good Cajun places in Chicago--this is definitely one of them. The food is delicious and perfectly seasoned. The menu is kind of small, but everything we tried was fantastic, especially the shrimp and grits."
4. County Barbeque
PHOTO: TIM M./YELP
County Barbeque, a cocktail bar and soul food spot that offers barbecue and more in University Village, is another go-to, with four stars out of 382 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1352 W. Taylor St. (between Loomis and Ada streets) to see for yourself.
Two years after a fire, the DMK restaurant with a loyal following has reopened. Expect the same recipes, like the pulled pork chicken sandwich and Texas brisket, as well as sides like baked beans, corn pudding and maple-glazed bacon. (Check out the menu here).
5. Soul Vegetarian East
Photo: GARY P./Yelp
Over in Chatham, check out Soul Vegetarian East, which has earned four stars out of 361 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian, vegan and soul food spot at 205 E. 75th St. (between Indiana and Prairie avenues).
According to the Chicago Tribune, the no-frills eatery is one of the oldest African-American vegan soul food restaurants in the country, and it has changed with the times. popular dishes include its breaded cauliflower, sweet potato fries and the falafel pita. Also find newer items on the menu, like the BBQ Twist, a house-made seiten with barbecue sauce and a crunchy crust. (View the food menu for yourself.)
Chandra P. said, "It should be a bucket list location for all vegetarians! The vegan options are endless with high quality ingredients, and the customer service is unlike any other. There is so much love of food, health and culture in this place."