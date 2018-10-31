Explore these 3 new Lakeview businesses

Foxtrot Market
3334 N. Southport Ave.
Photo: foxtrot market - southport/Yelp
Foxtrot Market has opened its latest coffee shop-convenience store in Lakeview.
Like the chain's previous locations, the new market offers both refrigerated and frozen grocery items, as well as a selection of beers and wines. There's also a barista station serving coffee and tea, as well as bagels and sandwiches.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out three reviews, the new Foxtrot Market is still finding its way.
Yelper Gwen B., who reviewed Foxtrot Market on September 9, wrote, "I was really excited that they they serve coffee and specialty barista drinks at their bar with made-to-order food. They also have food and drinks for grab-n-go."
Yelper Rachel S. wrote, "Cute shop new to the Southport Corridor. The best part is probably the coffee bar."
Foxtrot Market is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Figo Wine Bar
3207 N. Sheffield Ave.
Photo: aryeh c./Yelp
Figo Wine Bar slings cocktails, tapas, small plates and more.
For small plates, try the eggplant parmigiana with tomato and mozzarella, or the grilled calamari with chili flakes, garlic and balsamic reduction. For entrees, check out the gnocchi with basil pesto and pine nuts or the rigatoni with shrimp, alfredo sauce and chives. And Yelpers recommend the Aperol spritz cocktail. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Figo Wine Bar, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on the site.
Yelper Sarah B., who reviewed Figo Wine Bar on October 10, wrote, "Awesome service. I had a Campari spritz and she had an Aperol spritz. They were both large cocktails and excellently made. We were both pleasantly surprised at how good the food was. The stand out was definitely the burrata."
Cassidy B. noted, "We got three cheeses and three meats for $20. The plate came with delicious poached pears, giardiniera (pickled vegetables) and dill butter. Finally, the cocktails were good. We agreed that the By The Fireplace cocktail was delicious."
Figo Wine Bar is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Breakfast House
3001 N. Ashland Ave.
Photo: shan-ju c./Yelp
Breakfast House is a new breakfast spot in Lakeview.
The restaurant serves classic breakfast dishes -- like the french toast with strawberries, blueberries and a Nutella sauce -- and options with a Latin twist -- like the chorizo hash with potatoes, corn, red peppers, chipotle aioli and guacamole. (Check out the full menu here.)
Breakfast House currently holds four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Yun P., who reviewed Breakfast House on September 9, wrote, "The service, ambiance and food were all amazing. If you like Latin-inspired breakfast menus you'll even love it more. The best chilaquiles -- not wet or dry. They scramble the eggs along with the chips and top it with their own special sauce."
Yelper Lisa H. wrote, "Food was fresh and delicious! Staff was friendly and attentive. The fresh OJ mimosas were yummo!"
Breakfast House is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.