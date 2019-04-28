WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Video
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Events & Things To Do
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Food & Drink
Extra Course: Homemade gelato at Wooden Paddle
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5274503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Extra Course: Homemade gelato at Wooden Paddle
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
food & drink
hungry hound
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Slippery conditions could follow Saturday's snow
Mother of 3 shot by stray bullet in front of children in Chicago cellphone store
CSO musicians vote to ratify new contract
When you should take a bathroom break during 'Avengers: Endgame'
Four killed after construction crane collapses in Seattle
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
Chicago AccuWeather: After snow, slipper conditions on Sunday
Show More
Suspect leads police on chase after 'butt-dialing' 911
Australia's plan to kill 2 million cats to combat 'extinction crisis'
Son accused of running over father with vehicle after fight in Texas
Wisconsin man blows up stranger's fuel tank after romantic advances are rejected
2 officers, 2 seniors hospitalized Lake View fire
More TOP STORIES News