hungry hound

Extra Course: Soul rolls at Chicago's Soul Shack

Related topics:
food & drinkfoodextra coursehungry hound
HUNGRY HOUND
The Soul Shack serves up soul food in Hyde Park
2 NW Side spots cool Chicagoans with classic, exotic takes on creamy treats
Hungry Hound extra course: Rakki Cafe
Big Boss Chicken sizzling taste buds in Bridgeport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly accused of paying off alleged victim in 2008 trial
10K REWARD: Missing Ohio teen last seen in Michigan
Protests planned ahead of expected ICE raids in Chicago
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
Humboldt Park alligator draws crowds, but remains elusive
'Cooked: Survival by Zip Code': New documentary recalls deadly 1995 heat wave
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigning amid Epstein criticism
Show More
Family of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall returns home
Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in court
California girl says iPhone caught fire
Storm surge and more deadly dangers linked to hurricanes
Man jailed after girlfriend's 18-month-old nephew found dead
More TOP STORIES News